ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up 3.9% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 11.4% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $79.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,799,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,754. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

