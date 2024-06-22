ON’s (ONON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

ON Stock Performance

ONON opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. ON has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter worth about $121,712,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 109.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,688,000 after buying an additional 3,428,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth about $57,916,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of ON by 243.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,239,000 after buying an additional 2,145,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth about $59,539,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

