Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $280.00 at B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 2.5 %

ONTO stock opened at $216.14 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $103.93 and a 52 week high of $238.13. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.89.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

