Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 2,800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,549,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,634,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

