Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,106 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,106 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,943. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,269 shares of company stock worth $13,287,671 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

