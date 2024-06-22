Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 12,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,032,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 180,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,914. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

