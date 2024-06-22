Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 5,408 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.55. 5,772,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

