Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 58,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $83,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,103. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

