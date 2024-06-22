Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 121,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Amgen by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 23.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.16. 6,933,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,282. The firm has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

