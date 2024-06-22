Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 213,955 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 30.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 40,303 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,389,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.62. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

