Optimum Investment Advisors Has $287,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 134.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,869,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 182,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $96.16. 10,983,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,027. The company has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

