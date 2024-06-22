Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Raised by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,334 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,930,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,959. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $388.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

