Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,448 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 3.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $175,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 104.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,555,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,906,000 after acquiring an additional 794,626 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 119.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after acquiring an additional 533,590 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.92. 2,547,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,880. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.58.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

