PAID Network (PAID) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (PAID) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $21.79 million and $20,310.62 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.06990243 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $89,460.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

