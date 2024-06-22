Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 73.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

