Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.97

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $15.80. Park City Group shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 41,810 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $271.72 million, a PE ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Park City Group during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park City Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

