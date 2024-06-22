Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.97

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $15.80. Park City Group shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 41,810 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Park City Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Park City Group during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park City Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Park City Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.