Partnership Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 413.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,035 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 5,752,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

