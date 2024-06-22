Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $803,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 440.7% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,897. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36.

