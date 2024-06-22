Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,715 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. 2,803,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,174. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

