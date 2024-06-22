Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after buying an additional 492,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,522,000 after buying an additional 226,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after buying an additional 89,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,778,000 after buying an additional 140,089 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Dover by 160.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,319,000 after buying an additional 879,533 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Dover Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.81 and its 200-day moving average is $166.80. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $188.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

