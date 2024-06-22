Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,860 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PHM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.57. 3,675,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,691. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

