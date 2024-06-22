Pax Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $136.37 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $136.37 million and $1.37 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001436 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 136,400,340 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.