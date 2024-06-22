PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading Up 2.5%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.52). 4,511,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 555% from the average session volume of 688,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.51).

The company has a market cap of £367.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

