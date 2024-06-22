Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Wynn Capital LLC

Wynn Capital LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,394.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 33,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,735,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 465,039 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE remained flat at $27.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 52,561,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,487,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

