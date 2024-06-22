Pflug Koory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,018,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,755,000 after buying an additional 125,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,016,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

FLO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

