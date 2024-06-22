Pflug Koory LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,394.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 42.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 33,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,735,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 465,039 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE remained flat at $27.74 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52,561,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,487,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a PE ratio of -462.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.