Pflug Koory LLC Sells 20 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.2% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.16. 886,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,431. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

