Pflug Koory LLC Sells 2,471 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.81.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,243 shares of company stock worth $53,203,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $47.72. 16,737,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,246,204. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.