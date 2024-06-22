PFW Advisors LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PFW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.06 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.49.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

