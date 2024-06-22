PFW Advisors LLC Sells 433 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PFW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,146,000 after buying an additional 3,246,104 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after buying an additional 1,820,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,882,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,154,000 after buying an additional 1,305,680 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

