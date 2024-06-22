PFW Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 401 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $7.09 on Friday, reaching $686.12. 4,557,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,096. The company has a market capitalization of $295.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $689.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $621.45 and a 200 day moving average of $575.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.