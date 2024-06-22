PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Purchased by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of PFW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PFW Advisors LLC owned 5.01% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 407.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,153. The company has a market capitalization of $126.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

