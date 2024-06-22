PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.34

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $7.07. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 123,553 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 12.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 74,055 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

