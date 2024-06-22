PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.34

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $7.07. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 123,553 shares trading hands.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
