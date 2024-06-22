Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.41

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and traded as high as $7.46. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 78,761 shares trading hands.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

About Pioneer High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 702.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 153,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 134,667 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,398 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 107,566 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 248,442 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 47,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,739 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 36,526 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

