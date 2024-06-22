Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.41

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and traded as high as $7.46. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 78,761 shares trading hands.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.
Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
