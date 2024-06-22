Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $399,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SCZ stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.49. 823,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,495. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

