Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.94. 1,306,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.68.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

