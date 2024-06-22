Pioneer Wealth Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.9% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 120,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.32. 441,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,960. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $120.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.90.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.