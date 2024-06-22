PlatinX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PlatinX has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $6,095.75 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.

PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.

[Telegram](https://t.me/platinxio)"

Buying and Selling PlatinX

