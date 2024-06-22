Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Shares Up 0.1%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.37 and last traded at $44.33. 693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.30.
Point Bridge America First ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.83.
Point Bridge America First ETF Company Profile
The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.
