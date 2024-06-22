Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINC. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. Premier has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.

In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $247,438.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,618.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,050 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,213,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,805,000 after acquiring an additional 199,702 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,017 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 532,918 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

