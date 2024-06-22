Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Up 4.4%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.90). 416,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 416,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.86).
The stock has a market cap of £107.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,525.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.49.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.
Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.
