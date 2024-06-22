Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 48,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 23,411 shares.The stock last traded at $47.50 and had previously closed at $47.69.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,537,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,537,000 after acquiring an additional 335,540 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,489,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

