Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 48,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 23,411 shares.The stock last traded at $47.50 and had previously closed at $47.69.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
