Private Capital Management LLC Purchases 196 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.55. 5,772,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

