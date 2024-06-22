Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 3.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.85. 1,046,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,525. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

