Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 1.5% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.11. 3,175,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,644. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.46. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 56.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

