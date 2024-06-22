Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after buying an additional 458,804 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.01. The company had a trading volume of 63,029,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,980,940. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.40. The stock has a market cap of $583.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.