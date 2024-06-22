ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.28. 1,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 23,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

ProShares Short Real Estate Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Real Estate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate during the first quarter worth $728,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Short Real Estate

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

