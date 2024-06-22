ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Shares Up 4.9%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.45. 12,316,525 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

