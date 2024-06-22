QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Singular Research raised shares of QuinStreet to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.88.

QuinStreet Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $878.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 578,228 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in QuinStreet by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 171,838 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in QuinStreet by 1,634.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 168,235 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in QuinStreet by 92.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 300,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,129 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in QuinStreet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,980 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

