Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 38 ($0.48) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of RBW opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.49 million, a PE ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.78. Rainbow Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

